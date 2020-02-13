EXCLUSIVE!

How Adele "Transformed" Her Body Under the Radar

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 11:53 AM

Adele

Rumor has it Adele has been working her butt off!

While the music superstar continues to lead a private life in Southern California, photographers recently spotted the "Hello" singer showing off her healthy physique.

So how is Adele getting in the best shape of her life? We have the scoop!

"She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets with her trainer," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She gets her workout in first thing. She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard."

We're told she goes a couple of times per week for private sessions. And for the most part, Adele flies completely under the radar.

"She's also staying active going on walks and getting in a lot of steps. She is in a groove," a source shared. "She looks great and has totally transformed her body. She is barely recognizable and is continuing to lose weight."

Just last weekend, Adele stepped out for two 2020 Oscar after-parties including Guy O'Seary and Madonna's star-studded bash.

"She lost more weight. Everyone was like, ‘Is that Adele?!'" an insider shared with E! News. "She wore a gold dress with tassels. It was a very ‘60s mod look with her hair and makeup. She looked incredible."

Fans had a sense that Adele was working hard on her fitness journey last fall when she stepped out for Drake's birthday party in Los Angeles.

While attending the festivities at Goya Studios, the singer oozed confidence in a black velvet off-the-shoulder dress.

"I used to cry but now I sweat," Adele captioned an Instagram picture with the laughing emoji. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi [rose emoji]."

Now if only we could get some scoop into when new music is coming out from the Grammy winner. We're working on it, fans. Promise!

