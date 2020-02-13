Modern Family Cast Starts Their Emotional Farewell With Final Table Read

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 10:58 AM
Julie Bowen better get out of there because it looks like Modern Family had a cryfest after the last-ever table read.
The cast of ABC's Modern Family took to social media to mark the start of production on the series finale, set to air in April, and emotions, understandably, were running high.
"Our last table read sad because its ending but so gratefull [sic] and happy to have been able to be part of this family. It has being [sic] More than I ever dreamed of or deserved," Sofia Vergara posted on Instagram with a series of photos. "Gracias my Modern Family."
Back to Bowen for a minute. She stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she explained her stance on crying as a group.
"I've already done a fair amount of crying, but it comes out of the blue. Whenever somebody wants me to cry about it, I can't," Bowen told Ellen DeGeneres. "I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, ‘I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest.' Because I imagine it's going to be like a big amoeba of weeping, just sort of people hugging and crying. I can't do it."
However, Bowen did mark the final table read on Instagram with a snap of one of the show's writers.
View this post on Instagram
Modern Family’s FINAL table read is hitting @dannyzuker hard. Our writers truly are the heroes of our show...
A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on
Eric Stonestreet, who wrote an emotional thank you note regarding Cam's clown alter ego Fizbo, also celebrated the series finale table read with a post.
View this post on Instagram
Final table read of an 11 year show. Episode 250. #modernfamily #season11 #thefinalseason
A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) on
Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.
