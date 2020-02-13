Modern Family Cast Starts Their Emotional Farewell With Final Table Read

Julie Bowen better get out of there because it looks like Modern Family had a cryfest after the last-ever table read.

The cast of ABC's Modern Family took to social media to mark the start of production on the series finale, set to air in April, and emotions, understandably, were running high.

"Our last table read sad because its ending but so gratefull [sic] and happy to have been able to be part of this family. It has being [sic] More than I ever dreamed of or deserved," Sofia Vergara posted on Instagram with a series of photos. "Gracias my Modern Family."

Back to Bowen for a minute. She stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she explained her stance on crying as a group.