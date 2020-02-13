Carrie Underwood's Son Hilariously Thinks She Does Laundry For a Living

It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it!

You may know her as an award-winning musician with powerhouse vocals, but at home she's simply mom. Carrie Underwood revealed that during a class assignment this week, her son wrote down a pretty surprising occupation and age for the singer when asked to fill out a questionnaire for school.

Under age her son Isaiah Fisher listed 70-years-old, and as for what the "Before He Cheats" crooner is known for? He said his mom's job is "wash the laundry." Not exactly what we've come to know and love the country musician for, but it's good to know she's multi-faceted.

Underwood posted the hilarious photo on her social media, adding the cutest caption to go along with it. "Soooo...apparently I'm 70 and I'm really good at doing the laundry," she joked to her followers. It's not a bad career choice to be honest!