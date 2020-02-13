Jennifer Lopez Is Expanding Her Empire Into Your Closet

Designer Brands, Inc.
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 9:58 AM
Designer Brands, Inc.
Jennifer Lopez's iconic style is making its way to your toes.
It's no secret the triple threat has been a famous fashionista for as long as she's been in the public eye, setting trends and spurring headlines with her standout aesthetic. Now, in addition to having a clothing collection with Kohl's, the star is stepping into some new shoes—a line of her own.
On Thursday, Lopez announced her namesake shoe collection, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, with Camuto Group, debuting in March and to be sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse stores in the United States, Canada and online.
"Since the beginning of my career, I've wanted to do it all—music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that's what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez said in a statement. "We're bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that's representative of Miami. With this collection, it's my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all!"
The multi-faceted star, who is also the face of new Coach, Versace and Guess campaigns, isn't stopping at footwear as, according to the press release, handbags are also to follow.
In addition to the spring collection, there will be a five-piece capsule collection of limited edition styles custom-created by the star, including a caged bootie. Fans can get a sneak peek of some of the glitzy styles from the upcoming collection on DSW's website.
As DSW commented on Instagram, "We are pumped!"
