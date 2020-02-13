Amy Poehler Reunites With Parks and Recreation Cast for Epic Galentine's Day

Instagram / Aubrey Plaza
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 9:24 AM
Instagram / Aubrey Plaza
Valentine's Day is all about love and you will love this reunion!
Aubrey Plaza posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a photo of her with her former co-stars of NBC's Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Kathryn Hahn. All wore black tops.
"happy galentines day," she wrote.
The political satire comedy series Parks and Recreation aired for seven seasons until 2015. Poehler played main character and leader Leslie Knope, Plaza played April Ludgate, a parks department intern-turned-assistant to the parks and recreation director, played by Nick Offerman.
Jones played Ann Perkins, a friend of Knope—a nurse who works part-time for Pawnee's department of public health, and Hahn played Jennifer Barkley, a campaign manager for Knope's opponent Bobby Newport, played by Paul Rudd.
Members of the Parks and Recreation cast have reunited since the show ended its run. In 2017, Poehler, Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer) and Retta (Donna Meagle) joined Plaza at the premiere of her movie Ingrid Goes West in Hollywood. In 2018, Plaza, Rudd, Billy Eichner (Craig Middlebrooks) and Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt) reunited in Washington D.C. at the March for Our Lives protest to end gun violence.
And being celebrities, the former cast members often find themselves at the same celebrity event; Plaza, Jones and Hahn all attended Vanity Fair's 2020 Oscars after-party this past Sunday.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?