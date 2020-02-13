The Long Wait Is Over: The Good Fight Season 4 Has a Premiere Date

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Good Fight

CBS

Mark your calendars and break out your brooches, Diane Lockhart is coming back into our lives this April.

CBS All Access revealed the fourth season premiere date for The Good Fight season four and it's coming at you a little later than usual on Thursday, April 9. The new season will be 10 episodes, like season three and season one before it.

The new season features Diane (Christine Baranski) and the rest of Reddick Boseman & Lockhart in a very different landscape following the loss of the firm's biggest client, Chumhum, and the tarnishing of their founding partner's name. Now, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart have been absorbed by STR Laurie, a multi-national firm. The fine lawyers at the center of The Good Fight now find all of their decisions second-guessed by superiors. Hello, micro-management! Can Diane and Co. survive the lack of independence?

Photos

The Good Fight Season 3 Photos Get Down and Dirty

In addition to Baranski, who somehow has yet to be nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show, The Good Fight also stars Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. Michael Sheen and Rose Leslie has left the show. John Larroquette and The Good Wife veteran Zach Grenier have joined the fourth season. Hugh Dancy will appear in a recurring role.

First photos from the new season feature guest star Michael J. Fox as Louis Canning. He was nominated for five Emmys for playing the role on CBS's The Good Wife opposite Baranski and Julianna Margulies. Past guest stars on The Good Fight include Tituss Burgess, Jane Lynch, Mike Colter, Megan Hilty, Mamie Gummer, Gary Cole, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Najimy and Cheryl Hines.

The Good Fight season four premieres Thursday, April 9 with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Reza Farahan, Shahs of Sunset

Watch Reza Farahan Explode at Mercedes Javid for Spreading Cheating Rumors About His Husband

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Kathryn Hahn, Parks and Recreation, Reunion

Amy Poehler Reunites With Parks and Recreation Cast for Epic Galentine's Day

Amy Poehler's 3 Things for a Perfect Galentine's Day

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Rachel Bloom, Jeff Goldblum - RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Guest Judges Include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Whoopi Goldberg

Survivor, Kellee Kim

Will Survivor Really Change After Controversy? Kellee Kim Is Fighting to Make Sure

House Hunters

HGTV Features First Throuple on House Hunters

Love Is Blind

Yes, Love Is Blind Is a Bonkers TV Concept—Here's Why Skeptics Should Give It a Chance

TAGS/ The Good Fight , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.