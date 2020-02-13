LeBron James' Son Is the Only Hype Man You Need

Big brother to the rescue!

LeBron James' sons have taken after him when it comes to their basketball skills, but they've also got each others backs on and off the court as well. The youngest James boy, Bryce James, had a basketball game this week, and lucky for him, his brother Bronny James was right there on the sidelines to cheer him on.

In a video taken by a fan, Bryce was seen shooting an epic shot that went straight into the basket, before his brother jumps up and runs across the gym to excitedly grab the coach and then run back before high-fiving his buddies. Safe to say, greatness pretty much runs in the James family.

Bronny, who also plays the game his family loves, recently paid tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant at one of his basketball games. During a game shortly after Bryant's passing, the 15-year-old athlete's team, Sierra Canyon, took an eight-second shot clock violation. The opposing team, Campbell Hall, took a 24-second violation, as well. Both were nods to the Lakers legend's jersey numbers.