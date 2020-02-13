Miley Cyrus Calls Out Her Own Nip Slip In NSFW Picture

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Wardrobe Malfunction

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Can't be tamed! Miley Cyrus has taken over New York Fashion Week.

The "Slide Away" singer delighted fans on Wednesday evening when she made a surprise cameo in Marc Jacobs' NYFW show. Cyrus, wearing a bralette top, pants, and leather gloves, hit the runway holding a zebra-print coat. After making an appearance at the star-studded event, which also included runway walks from Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, the Disney alum was spotted arriving at The Bowery Hotel in the city.

While entering the hotel, Cyrus had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction with her top, causing a nip slip. But Cyrus isn't letting the malfunction get her down, she's embracing it, calling herself out on Instagram!

After seeing the nip slip photos, the 27-year-old star took to her social media page to share a series of snaps from after the Marc Jacobs show, including the photo of her wardrobe malfunction.

Photos

Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week Spring 2020: Star Sightings

"Swipe right," Cyrus captioned the series of pics. "But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon."

The social media platform is known for removing photos that break their community guidelines. Instagram doesn't allow nudity, which according to its guidelines, "includes some photos of female nipples."

But it looks like Instagram has yet to take down Cyrus' post, which has been up for 13 hours.

While on Instagram on Wednesday night, Cyrus also gave fans a close-up look at her runway glam.

"genius design and execution @marcjacobs," wrote.

After seeing the post, Cyrus' boyfriend, Cody Simpson, commented, "Galvanized, you are beyond."

You can check out more star sightings at the Marc Jacobs show in our gallery!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova, 2016

Look Back at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Nearly 20-Year Love Story

Adele

How Adele "Transformed" Her Body Under the Radar

Emilio Estevez, Mighty Ducks

Emilio Estevez Joins Lauren Graham in Mighty Ducks Series for Disney+

Bake a Heart-Shaped Exploding Rainbow Cake for Valentine's Day

"Daily Pop" Hosts Get Their Astrology Charts Read

Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Attend Princess Beatrice's Wedding?

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Taking a Break From Royal Duties to Be With Their Kids

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Wardrobe Malfunction , Fashion Week , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Instagram
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.