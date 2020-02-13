RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Guest Judges Include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Whoopi Goldberg

What do Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rachel Bloom and Jeff Goldblum all have in common? They're all going to serve as guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race season 12.

The Emmy-winning series returns for a season 12 on Friday, Feb. 28 with Nicki Minaj joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley on the panel. The full list of guest judges this season: Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Daisy Ridley, Westworld star Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and co-creator Rachel Bloom, Winnie Harlow and Mean Girls stars Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett.

The premiere will air over two Friday nights beginning Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on VH1. RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked follows.