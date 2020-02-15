Why The Thing About Harry Matters

The poet Rupi Kaur wrote in her 2017 collection The Sun and Her Flowers:

representation

is vital

otherwise the butterfly

surrounded by a group of moths

unable to see itself

will keep trying to become the moth

This notion, this state of living, it's one that LGBTQ kids know well. We grow up knowing we are different, watching a media landscape that only tends to reinforce those feelings of alienation by depriving us images and characters and stories that might let us know there's a path forward, that we're not alone in the world.

The moths just kept showing us moths because it never occurred to them that there might even be any butterflies out there, starving. And so, we shrunk back, hoping everyone would just think we're moths, too. Easier that way.

But the thing about butterflies and moths alike is that they both need nectar to survive.

It's a fact that's not lost on the people behind The Thing About Harry, the latest bit of nectar intended to offer the starving butterflies of the world a bit of satiation, comfort, community.