How Will Ferrell Keeps Valentine's Day Spicy After 20 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 7:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Will Ferrell, Late Show

Scott Kowalchk/CBS

When it comes to romance, consider Will Ferrell an expert.

On Wednesday, the funnyman stopped by The Late Show and shared how he keeps the romance alive in his relationship with his wife of almost 20 years Viveca Paulin—and of course, it's with his famous sense of humor. While breaking down how the longtime couple have spent their past Valentine's Days together, Will explained that he's mastered the art of crafting the perfect love note.

"I do send flowers," he told host Stephen Colbert. "I'm very good about flowers and I do write very interesting notes—personal notes that Viveca, bless her heart, I was telling that I was going to maybe talk about this and she found a number of the cards."

Pulling out a pile of the actual notes the Saturday Night Live alum had actually sent from his pocket, he graciously read some of them to Stephen.

Photos

Will Ferrell's Best Comedy Roles

"Starting with, ‘Happy Valentine's Day, Viveca,'" Will said as he read the first card. "'My love for you has grown over the years by a total of 3%.'"

After receiving a roar of laughter from the audience, Will continued with his second message: "'Honey, you are a great mother. But you have no sense of personal space. Back off. Happy Valentine's Day.'"

Amazed by the contents of his Valentine's Day card, Stephen was eager to know if Will's florist was in on the joke. "My assistant has to call these in…and they just write it down," the Downhill star explained. "They are so over it now. They're just, ‘Uh-huh, uh-huh. Got it. Thank you.'"

Eager to read the remaining cards, Will continued, "'My heart skips a beat every time I think you, because of my atrial fibrillation.'" Tooting his own horn, he said, "That's pretty good."

Prefacing the final card, the Elf star said, "This is just short and sweet" and then read, "'Happy Valentine's Day. Don't be a witch.'"

Sharing a laugh with Stephen over the ridiculous tradition he had created, Will had a sweet moment of reflection and gushed, "But how lucky to find someone who thinks that's funny. She's a keeper." 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Survivor, Kellee Kim

Will Survivor Really Change After Controversy? Kellee Kim Is Fighting to Make Sure

The Notebook, James Marsden

James Marsden Recalls the Flack He Got for His Notebook Character

Jenna Bush Hager, George W. Bush, Ellen DeGeneres

Jenna Bush Hager Addresses Controversy Surrounding Dad George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres

Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Nominations

E-Comm: Top 3 Sites for Valentine's Day Flowers

Top 3 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy

Emotional Rebekah Vardy Says She Was Hospitalized 3 Times Amid WAG War With Coleen Rooney

House Hunters

HGTV Features First Throuple on House Hunters

TAGS/ Will Ferrell , Valentine's Day , Couples , , The Late Show , Stephen Colbert , Funny , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.