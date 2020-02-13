Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Nominations

Steve Granitz/WireImage
It's slime time!
Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards are coming up on March 22, and Chance the Rapper has just been announced as its host!
In a press release obtained by E! News, the 26-year-old Grammy-winner said, "I'm honored to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won't want to miss!"
Also announced on Thursday were this year's Kids' Choice Awards nominees. Leading the pack with the most nominations is Avengers: Endgame with 11 nominations. Taylor Swift is the second-most nominated with five. Following her are Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four nominations each. John Cena (who hosted the 2017 and 2018 Kids' Choice Awards), DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion have all received their first ever nominations.
Other nominees include Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and Patrick Mahomes.
The annual award show will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 pm on the kids network. Leading up to the broadcast that weekend will be the Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a family-friendly music festival taking place on March 21 and March 22 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.
Fans can now vote for their favorite stars on the Kids' Choice Awards website, on the Screens Up app and on Twitter.
TV
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
A Series of Unfortunate Events
All That
BUNK'D
Henry Danger
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Raven's Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Fuller House
Modern Family
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
America's Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
The Voice
FAVORITE TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)
Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Terry Crews (America's Got Talent)
Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK'D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Movies
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse' Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
FAVORITE SUPERHERO
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
Music
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SONG
"7 rings"- Ariana Grande
"bad guy"- Billie Eilish
"Memories"- Maroon 5
"Old Town Road"- Lil Nas X
"Sucker"- Jonas Brothers
"You Need To Calm Down"- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"10,000 Hours"- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
"I Don't Care"- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"ME!"- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
"Old Town Road (Remix)"- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Señorita"- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
"Sunflower"- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
City Girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
OTHER CATEGORIES
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Dude Perfect
MrBeast
Ryan's World
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Annie LeBlanc
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Merrell Twins
FAVORITE GAMER
DanTDM
GamerGirl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Asher Angel
Blanco Brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Mackenzie Ziegler
Max and Harvey
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
Congratulations to all the nominees!