Emotional Rebekah Vardy Says She Was Hospitalized 3 Times Amid WAG War With Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy is still living a nightmare.

Back in October, Coleen Rooney epically exposed her fellow British WAG for selling stories about her to British tabloids. In a lengthy Instagram post, Coleen detailed how she had blocked all of her Instagram followers from viewing her stories except for one in the hopes of finding the culprit. "I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper," she wrote. "And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

"Now I now for certain with account / individual it's come from," Coleen continued. "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's...Rebekah Vardy's account."

The fall out that came next would nearly kill Rebekah. In an emotional interview on ITV's Loose Women, the 37-year-old opened up the turmoil she's experienced. "It was really, really hard," Rebekah said while choking back tears. "It's probably up there in one of the worst things that I've had to to deal with apart from being abused by my stepdad when I was younger."