Watch James Corden Convince Aaron Paul and Will Arnett He's a Chiseled, American Criminal

James Corden insists he committed a crime.

At least, that's what his latest sketch on The Late Late Show was all about. Will Arnett and Aaron Paul teamed up with the late-night host to create a hilarious scene about a man trying to identify his attacker in a police station. Paul played the victim, Arnett played the cop and Corden was one of the four men brought into the lineup of suspects.

Giving a description of the assailant, Arnett says to Paul, "Now you say that he was male between 25 to 32 years of age, about 6'2", brownish hair and muscular build, high cheekbones, chiseled jawline and pouty lips?"

As the Breaking Bad alum responds, "Pouty lips, yeah. That's right. You know, it's all sort of a blur, but if I saw him again I might be able to ID him." That's when three muscular suspects walk in one by one before Corden trails behind them.