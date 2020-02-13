Hoda Kotb Weighs In on Drama Over Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Alleged Gift to Jessica Simpson

That was one interview Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will never forget.

The Today hosts appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and opened up about that awkward interview with Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

For those who didn't see it, here's what happened: The Lacheys appeared on an episode of the morning show earlier this month to promote their new Netflix series Love Is Blind. At one point, Hoda brought up a recent interview she had done with Jessica Simpson, who used to be married to the 98 Degrees star. According to the anchor, Jessica told her she was happy for the Lacheys and that she had even received a gift from them at one point. However, Nick and Vanessa said they never sent her a present.

"It wasn't us, but thank you whoever sent it," Vanessa said, later noting she didn't know Simpson's address.