Survivor: Winners at War Premiere Sends Its First Major Players to Extinction

And we're back!

Survivor: Winners at War has begun, and it didn't waste a single second before getting the game started. In the first 10 minutes, we were reminded of the journeys all these winners had gone on before (and how much Survivor has changed over the years), we met the two new tribes (Sele and Dakal), and the first challenge was beginning. It was both for reward and immunity, meaning one tribe was heading to tribal council pretty immediately.

Married castaways Rob and Amber were put on separate tribes, and Rob's tribe Sele was sent to tribal first. They also got no flint or rice, and the knowledge that they had a whole day to play the game before that tribal council.

Over on Dakal, everyone bonded over their kids. Amber said she got her four kids a calendar they could use to cross off the days until she'd be back, and Tyson said he made his kids a daisy chain, with one chain link for each day. It was cute.