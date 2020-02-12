Serena Williams Dishes On Daughter Olympia's Love for Fashion

Serena Williams has met her style match!

The famed tennis player revealed that her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is a fashionista in-the-making. Considering Serena is known for her killer lewks on and off the red carpet, it's no surprise that her baby girl would follow in her famous mother's footsteps.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old star spoke to E! News ahead of her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week. "We've been working on this for a long time," she shared. "So we're ready, it feels good."

In addition to giving us all the details about her spring collection, which is already available on the site, she opened up about her daughter's love for all things dresses and her personal style hero.

"I can't force her out of a princess dress," she told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi about her little nugget. "She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that's what she wants to do."