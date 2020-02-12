Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Runway Cameo at Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week Show

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 5:52 PM
Miley Cyrus walked onto this runway like a wrecking ball.
The pop star made a surprise appearance during Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, capping off yet another unforgettable intro to next season's hottest trends.
Cyrus sizzled in a pair of low-waisted trousers and bra top, which she paired with leather gloves and a zebra print coat.
As a longtime muse of Jacobs and past collaborator, it's no wonder Miley agreed to walk the catwalk. The 27-year-old appeared as the face of the brand for its 2014 spring/summer campaign, and last year the pair designed and sold a hoodie together to raise funds for Planned Parenthood.
Just days ago, Miley attended the very star-studded Tom Ford show in Los Angeles. She popped back up in the Big Apple earlier today in a fiery leather outfit.
See all the star sightings from the Marc Jacobs NYFW show below:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
H-O-T! The pop star is a total natural as she walks her first New York City Fashion Week runway.
Gotham/GC Images
The newlyweds pose for the cameras before sitting front row at the Marc Jacobs show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
The former Real Housewives star is on hand to support her model daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Pure sophistication! The legendary model is a mainstay throughout NYFW.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
The Project Runway judge models a chic, bridal-inspired ensemble.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Model on duty! The catwalk queen arrives for yet another killer fashion show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Gold is this former Vogue editor's color.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
The model opts for a striking green frock.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
The acclaimed director enjoys a night of fashion.
