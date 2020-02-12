Miley Cyrus Heats Up Fashion Week With Her Daring Red Leather Look

One word: fuego!

Miley Cyrus is making the New York City streets her own personal runway. On Wednesday afternoon, the "Slide Away" songstress was dressed to kill after being photographed leaving her hotel in the Big Apple.

And despite the weather being crazy cold, the 27-year-old pop star made temperatures rise with her red hot, hot, hot outfit. For the daytime outing, Miley slipped into red leather lace-up pants by Dior that tied all the way up to her waist.

According to Vogue, the statement-making pants were originally shown during John Galliano's Fall 2003 collection. Almost two decades later, they're still making heads turn and jaws drop.

Braving the cold, Miley ditched the jacket and donned a ribbed white tank top, which complemented her audacious bottoms. Moreover, her accessories were just as bold as her daring ensemble.

Matching her eye-catching pants, she rocked bright red leather booties, a crimson Chanel crossbody and black and gold-rimmed sunglasses.