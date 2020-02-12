Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at 2020 NME Awards in Edgy Suit

Taylor Swift's latest look suits her well!

The 30-year-old pop star attended the NME Awards 2020 at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday. Swift wore an edgy suit, or half-suit, with half of her top comprised of a black and white pinstriped blazer and the other half a white shirt, paired with black and white pinstriped shorts, white pointed lace-up ankle boots and a white cross-body purse. She also wore her hair up and sported her signature red lipstick.

Swift, who has sold more singles than any other artist in the U.S. in the past decade, according to Forbes, is nominated for an NME Award for Best Solo Act in the World, along with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Beck, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Lana Del Rey and Yungblud.

This marks the first celebrity event Swift has attended since she appeared at the premiere of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah three weeks ago. The singer canceled what was supposed to be a surprise appearance at the 2020 Grammys, which took place a few days later.

She was nominated for Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year and lost both to Eilish, and was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and lost to Lizzo.

Earlier in January, Swift attended the 2020 Golden Globes with her British boyfriend, Joe Alywn.

