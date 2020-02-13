What Normal Life Looks Like for Prince and Paris Jackson

2019 was not a great year for Michael Jackson's legacy.

Already a polarizing figure, in life and in the decade since his death, the documentary Leaving Neverland had even some of the late artist's most stalwart fans—including those who were perfectly familiar with the previous abuse claims against Jackson—questioning whether he should still be on their playlists.

But it's been more than a year now since Leaving Neverland premiered at Sundance and shook his supporters and critics alike. (His estate filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO, alleging the film violated a 1992 nondisparagement agreement between Jackson and the network and that the estate's denial was left out of the finished product; a judge refused to dismiss the case in September and ordered it to arbitration; HBO has appealed the ruling.)

Some have turned the page on Jackson, but it feels as if most people are carrying on as before, content to separate the art from the man, if they feel the two need to be separated at all.

Requiring no such compartmentalizing are Jackson's children, particularly son Prince Jackson, who's turning 23 on Thursday, and daughter Paris Jackson, 21, who grew up in most unusual circumstances while their father was alive and have seen firsthand that what the public thinks it knows doesn't necessarily match up with the life being lived closed doors.