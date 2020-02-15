The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

May we all bring the same energy into 2020 that Nicki Minaj did!

The rapper's first Queen Radio episode of the new year was well worth the wait, as Nicki opened up about the mental shift she's undergone since the start of 2020 and it's definitely going to help keep you motivated as you continue working toward your goals. And she even revealed how close she is to achieving her own weight loss goal, opening up to fans about how her journey is going.

But she's not the only celeb sharing transformations this week, as Selena Gomez showed off a dramatic new hairstyle, as did Khloe Kardashian, who debuted her shortest cut yet.

Another fan-favorite reality star making headlines? The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron, who may be pivoting to a new career. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt achieved a major milestone and Timothée Chalamet had the Internet freaking out (What else is new, right?) over the surprising look he debuted in a poster for his next movie.