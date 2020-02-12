Lauren Graham Is Starring In the Mighty Ducks Series for Disney+

AndrewEccles; Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 11:54 AM
AndrewEccles; Getty Images
Lauren Graham has joined the Mighty Ducks comeback, though not in the way you might first expect.
Disney+ just announced that Lauren Graham will star in The Mighty Ducks, coming to the streaming service later this year, but as first reported in November, this is not quite the ragtag pee wee hockey team we all know and love from the 90s movies. This time the Mighty Ducks are, in fact, mighty.
"In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."
The Ducks are the bad guys now, and Lorelai Gilmore is leading the charge against them.
The original trilogy began in 1992 and starred Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson, and later Kenan Thompson. The third and last movie, D3: The Mighty Ducks, came out in 1996 and focused on coach Bombay (Estevez) training his protege Charlie (Jackson), and what we're saying is that it seems like it would be really easy to get a cameo from Joshua Jackson and Kenan Thompson and Emilio Estevez.
Graham is also starring in NBC's new musical show Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist with Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, and Peter Gallagher. She previously starred in Parenthood and Gilmore Girls.
Brady Noon, who plays Graham's son in the series, starred in the movie Good Boys in 2019 and played Tommy Darmody, along with his twin brother Conner, on Boardwalk Empire.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist premieres on Sunday, February 16 on NBC, and The Mighty Ducks goes into production later this month in Vancouver.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?