Kelsea Ballerini Fangirls Over Blake Lively at Michael Kors NYFW Show

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 9:35 AM

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Lively

WireImage

While attending her first ever fashion show on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini spotted non other than Blake Lively in person, and had the appropriate reaction.

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her excitement at seeing the 32-year-old actress at the Michael Kors fall-winter 2020 fashion show.

"Play it cool Kelsea: I just attended my first ever fashion show and got to wear a gorgeous @MichaelKors look and see his stunning new collection. Fangirl Kelsea: I JUST SAW BLAKE LIVELY IN PERSON SHE'S REAL GUYS," Ballerini tweeted to her 994,000 followers.

Lively arrived a the fashion show wearing a crisp white button-down shirt over a black polka dotted one, covered by a gray plaid vest, over black wide-legged pants.

Ballerini wore a short sleeve black floral calf-length sheath dress with a white belt.

Other stars spotted at the show included Dove Cameron, Olivia Holt, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ashley Benson.

Photos

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

See photos of celebs at the Michael Kors fall-winter 2020 fashion show:

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Blake Lively

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blake Lively

The actress takes menswear and patterns to a new level.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Kelsea Ballerini

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini

The singer showcases a floral look.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Dove Cameron

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Dove Cameron

The Disney Channel star strikes a pose.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Issa Rae

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Issa Rae

The star showcases a stylish green look.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star bundles up.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Ashley Benson

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars alum showcases a sleek black look.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Justine Skye

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Justine Skye

The singer strikes a pose.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Hannah Bronfman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Hannah Bronfman

The entrepreneur is all smiles.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Camila Coelho

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Camila Coelho

The fashion entrepreneur looks chic in red and black.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Natti Natasha

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Natti Natasha

The singer strikes a pose.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Olivia Holt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Olivia Holt

The actress showcases a chic and playful look.

Celebs at Michael Kors show, NYFW, Cameron Dallas

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Cameron Dallas

The YouTube star and actor strikes a pose.

New York Fashion Week showcasing designers' fall/winter 2020 collections will run until Thursday.

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Kelsea Ballerini , New York Fashion Week , Fashion Week , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
