The Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide Cast Reunited and They're So Grown Up

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide

Nickelodeon, Instagram

Friends who survive middle school together, stay together.

Over the weekend, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide alums Devon Werkheiser, 28, Lindsey Shaw, 30, and Daniel Curtis Lee, 28, reunited and graciously documented everything on Instagram. Posing alongside each other and sharing a sweet embrace, the nostalgic moment made it seem like no time had passed since the trio appeared on the fan-favorite Nickelodeon show back in 2004.

Reflecting on their reunion and her enduring friendship with Devon and Daniel, Lindsey, who played Jennifer "Moze" Mosely on the show, wrote, "About last night…My heart is so full after seeing my Ned's family!! Really excited at the possibility of creating with you all again."
 
Including a throwback picture from their Ned's Declassified days, she added, "Also, remember when I used to be like a foot taller than you both? I feel like somehow the light in all of our eyes is still the same...and that's really comforting and special to me. Love you all!"

Photos

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide Cast Then & Now

Also feeling the love from their gathering, Daniel, who played Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook, captioned his post, "Ned's Declassified Family Reunion! Uncle Cookies's back in the building with Ned and Moze! So much love in the room!"

For Devon's part, the actor who famously played Ned Bigby, kept things short and sweet, writing, "gang omg w/ @daniel_curtis_lee @ladymshawsters" and threw in the hashtags "#childhood, #throwback, #flashback, #nostalgia #nickelodeon."

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide followed Ned Bigby as he and his friends Moze and Cookie hilariously navigated the trials and tribulations of middle school together, detailing every milestone and obstacle in a journal and offering viewers advice on how to survive their own junior high struggles. 

This hit Nickelodeon series had a 3-year run before wrapping up in 2007. Since then, Devon, Lindsay and Daniel have gone on to star in several series and films. Back in 2019, Devon starred alongside Wizards of Waverly Place alum Jennifer Stone in Santa Girl. Now pursuing a career in music, the former Nickelodeon star has been sharing his work on his YouTube channel

After playing Moze for three years, Lindsey returned to television in ABC Family's 10 Things I Hate About You reboot series in 2009. Then, she had a recurring guest star role on Pretty Little Liars, where she played Shay Mitchell's character's girlfriend Paige for several episodes.

Following his success on Nickelodeon, Daniel starred in Disney Channel's Zeke and Luther from 2009 to 2011. He has also had several guest appearances on several popular shows, including Good Luck Charlie, Glee and 9-1-1.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Richard Hatch, Survivor - Season 1

Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Aren't Back for Season 40

Modern Family Paris

Eric Stonestreet Shares Emotional Modern Family Thank You Note

How "Survivor" Has Changed for the Winners at War

Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag Talk Lauren Conrad

Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Trailer Was Worth the Wait!

New Amsterdam Season 2

Your 2020 Guide to All the Renewed and Canceled TV Shows

Watch Psychic Predict Ryan Seacrest's Future as a Dad

TAGS/ Reunion , Nickelodeon , TV , Nostalgia , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.