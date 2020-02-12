The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Trailer Was Worth the Wait!

The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 trailer is the most entertaining thing you'll watch all day!

Bravo has gifted us our first look at RHONYC's new season, back Apr. 2, and the ladies of the Big Apple do not disappoint.

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer are all back with newbie Leah McSweeney. With a trip to Mexico, naked swimming, urinating in corn fields and drama galore, the new season's trailer has us on the edge of our seats!

Let's break down the action packed video:

Luann: The Countess appears to be drinking again as she takes a sip of a drink that's "all vodka" and later exclaims in her confessional, "It tastes so good!" She also clarifies, "I never f--ked a pirate!" (OG RHONYC fans will understand).