From the Arcade to the Theater: The Video Game Movie High Score Board

The video game movie is a risky gamble.

When done right, as was the case with last year's Detective Pikachu with its inventive, tongue-in-cheek approach to its source material aided by adorable character design and the always-welcome Ryan Reynolds lending his supremely sarcastic vocal talents to the title character, there's oodles of money to be made and film franchises waiting to be born.

And when it goes the other way, well, look no further than the first-ever film adaptation of a beloved video game series, 1993's Super Mario Bros. Or better yet, don't. No one needs to put themselves through that.

The latest beloved property to transition out of the arcade and onto the big screen is Sonic the Hedgehog, the long-gestating adaptation of the beloved platformer video game series from Sega. In theaters now, the film features Ben Schwartz as the voice of the blue anthropomorphic hedgehog and Jim Carrey as his nemesis, the evil Dr. Robotnik.