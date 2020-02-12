Kylie Jenner Hilariously Gets Shushed by Daughter Stormi While Watching Frozen 2

It sounds like Frozen 2 was a really big hit with Stormi Webster.

In addition to snowboarding and performing "Rise and Shine," the impressive 2-year-old tot is now casually shushing her famous mom, Kylie Jenner. In clips shared on social media, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul explained how the hilarious moment happened.

"So, we're watching Frozen 2 for the first time and she's really into it because I just turned to tell her I love her. I said, 'Stormi, I love you. You love me?' and she said, 'Shhh, mommy,'" Jenner recalled. "I was in shock. She's never done that before."



As the celebrity mom pointed out, "She obviously really loves this movie."

The youngster, who recently celebrated her 2nd birthday, is such a fan of the Disney franchise that her elaborate Stormi World theme park birthday party even had its own Frozen World. There, guests could make their own snowman snow globe and meet Olaf.