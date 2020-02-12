Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Is a Total Mood In New Family Photo

Turn that frown upside down!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian gave her 159 million followers another inside look at Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday party, which took place on February 2, with some adorable new pictures.

Posing in front of the Stormi World inflatable archway with Kanye West and their children North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 8 months, the family of six looked thrilled to ring in Stormi's big day—well, most of them did. Amidst the smiles from his famous parents and siblings, Saint's serious mug stands out in the sweet West family photo.

As the day progressed, things turned around for Sainty. Once inside the carnival-themed party that aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott elaborately planned, the little tike enjoyed the various games, attractions and treats. An avid Trolls fan like his cousin Stormi, Saint was overjoyed to meet one of the characters from the animated film. Standing next to one of his buddies while snacking on a blue lollipop, the 4-year-old flashed the camera a big smile, which was also featured in Kim's post.