Kate Middleton Makes New Animal Friends During Surprise Farm Visit

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 6:19 AM

Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is a true animal lover.

The Duchess of Cambridge proved this to be true during her surprise visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

During the trip, the royal met several four-legged friends. She petted an alpaca, bottle-fed a lamb and admired a guinea pig. She also interacted with a few reptiles, including a turtle and a snake.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, Kate has done everything from puppy playing to elephant feeding during her royal engagements. She also has a dog—a cocker spaniel named Lupo—that she shares with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The mother of three also spoke with children, parents and grandparents. According to a video by local radio station Cool FM, Kate even told a youngster "Charlotte and George will be very sad not to have come and met you and come and see this really cool farm—the best."

While talking to the families, Kate promoted her "Five Big Questions" survey—a questionnaire that gives people across the U.K. the chance to share their views on raising the next generation and encourages a bigger conversation on early childhood development. The duchess has made several stops this year to promote the survey. For instance, she visited the Children's Centre in Wales and the Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool in London in January.

Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"There's a huge amount of pressure on parents to feel like they need to be doing this by themselves and actually it's everyone," she said while talking about the survey with an attendee, per the video. "But there's no right or wrong answers."

Kate wore a periwinkle turtleneck sweater, an olive-green coat and black pants to the farm, which offers a number of activities to help family members enjoy quality time together in the outdoors. She accessorized her look with a pair of gold earrings and brown riding boots.

