You Can't Miss Jimmy Fallon and the Backstreet Boys' Barbershop Remix of "Thong Song"

Backstreet's back...on Fallon!

The Backstreet Boys made an appearance on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but before they sat down on the couches for their interview, there was something they needed to do first.

Dressed in red, green and yellow-striped blazers, white pants and straw hats, the boy band and Jimmy Fallon performed an a cappella barbershop cover of Sisqo's "Thong Song." Their group name? The Ragtime Gals.

As Jimmy said before getting started, "Now, this thing right here is letting all the ladies know what guys talk about." Then he set the pitch with his trusty pitch pipe, and the performance began.

Singing first was Nick Carter, who sang the lines "Ooh that dress so scandalous / And you know another fella couldn't handle it / So you shakin' that thang like who's the ish / With a look in your eyes so devilish." Next up was Kevin Richardson.