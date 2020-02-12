Chris Brown Debuts Massive Face Tattoo

Look at him now!

On Tuesday, the world got a closer look at Chris Brown's newest tattoo—and, let's just say that it's hard to miss. For his latest addition, the "No Guidance" rapper got Nike's Air Jordan 3 Sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face, which is placed below the tiny ink he got of his Black Pyramid clothing brand logo.

Brown enlisted celebrity tattoo artist GANGA a.k.a. Joaquin Lopez, who shared the new dad's tattoo on his Instagram account. "More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," Lopez wrote. "here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently, , @blackpyramidofficial." Back in 2018, the duo joined forces for the first time to create the Darth Vader tattoo that Brown has on his stomach, which appears to cover up some of the "Undecided" rapper's old pieces.

But this wasn't the first time that the ink made its debut. For the 2020 Grammys, Brown proudly put his tattoo on display as he walked the red carpet with his 5-year-old daughter Royalty.