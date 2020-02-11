The Conners Goes Live to Take On the New Hampshire Primary

Well that was some interesting television.

The Conners just went live on ABC for a special episode centered around the New Hampshire Democratic primary, during which Mark was watching coverage of the actual primary and dealing with a family that didn't fully understand his serious interest in politics and all assumed he was voting for Pete Buttigieg just because they're both gay.

Harris was home visiting, and Mark and Jackie both tried to convince her it was important to vote no matter how much she thinks she doesn't care, but the episode was not entirely about the primary.

Dan an Louise revealed the broke up, but none of Dan's kids knew this so they all threw a party in an attempt to get Dan to profess his love. It went badly, of course, and Dan ended up sending both of his grown daughters to their rooms. And they went.