The Conners Goes Live to Take On the New Hampshire Primary

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 6:18 PM
ABC
Well that was some interesting television.
The Conners just went live on ABC for a special episode centered around the New Hampshire Democratic primary, during which Mark was watching coverage of the actual primary and dealing with a family that didn't fully understand his serious interest in politics and all assumed he was voting for Pete Buttigieg just because they're both gay.
Harris was home visiting, and Mark and Jackie both tried to convince her it was important to vote no matter how much she thinks she doesn't care, but the episode was not entirely about the primary.
Dan an Louise revealed the broke up, but none of Dan's kids knew this so they all threw a party in an attempt to get Dan to profess his love. It went badly, of course, and Dan ended up sending both of his grown daughters to their rooms. And they went.
The oddest part of it was that Mark appeared to be watching coverage of the primary on ABC, but ABC was showing The Conners and not primary coverage, so the only primary coverage on ABC was on the television in the Conner house.
Meta complications aside, it was an interesting experiment that felt more like a play than a sitcom in the best way. We wouldn't say no to watching more shows not only air live, but air live and incorporate the news into the show in real time. It may be a concept that only works on a show like The Conners that's very much rooted in reality, but it would be fun to watch some others try.
The show will air live again at 8 p.m. PT, so stay tuned to find out what a difference three hours makes.
The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?