Heidi Montag Relates Kristin Cavallari's BFF Drama to Her Hills Fight With Lauren Conrad

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A much-needed girls' night!

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari grabs dinner with fellow The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. As this visit falls not long after Cavallari's fall out from ex-BFF Kelly Henderson, the ladies find themselves bonding over shared girl drama.

"God, I feel bad you have all this girl drama here," Patridge notes in the sneak peek above.

"It's just weird because I've only ever known Nashville with Kelly," the Uncommon James mogul laments to her longtime friends. "I've known her for seven years. It's a long time and she was my best friend."

As Jay Cutler's wife details to Montag and Patridge, she first started noticing a change in Henderson at the end of season two. Apparently, Henderson told Cavallari's friend Justin Anderson that she was "doing the show as a favor."

Since the Velvet's Edge founder has gotten a lot out of the show, Cavallari claims that "nothing really adds up" regarding Henderson's issues.

Watch

Audrina Patridge Teases The Hills Reunion on Very Cavallari

"Cameras and a little bit of fame, it brings people's true colors out," Patridge adds. She then notes to Montag, "You kind of went through that with Lauren."

Of course, Patridge is referring to Montag's falling out with former Hills leading lady, Lauren Conrad. As E! readers surely recall, the once gal pals infamously feuded on the MTV reality show. Why? Over ongoing drama with Montag's now-husband, Spencer Pratt.

"She turned on me and she said, 'Alright, we're not friends. You're off the show,'" Montag recalls. "She's like, 'I don't like Spencer. If you keep dating him you're off the show.'"

Per The Hills: New Beginnings star, she called Lauren's bluff and declared at the time, "Then, I'm off the show!"

"It's hard when you lose your best friend," Montag empathizes with Cavallari. "That is such a deep blow."

For more of Kristin, Heidi and Audrina's reunion, be sure to catch Thursday's all-new episode!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere

Relive Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Love Story

David Beckham Gifted Victoria $8 Mil Necklace for V-Day

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Tells Female Reporter She's The Only Thing Left To Do On His Bucket List

Richard Hatch, Survivor - Season 1

Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Aren't Back for Season 40

Modern Family Paris

Eric Stonestreet Shares Emotional Modern Family Thank You Note

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Joe Jonas

A-Rod's Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Video Diaries Are a Must-See

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Heidi Montag , Audrina Patridge , Lauren Conrad , Reality TV , The Hills , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.