Britney Spears' Crossroads Co-Star Taryn Manning Says She's "Worried'' About Her

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 3:53 PM
Taryn Manning is revealing she's "worried" about Crossroads co-star Britney Spears.
As the battle over the pop star's future wages on, her former co-star is stepping in to express concern about Britney's health. She made the surprise statement on Instagram, telling her followers: "Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. 'Not my chair, not my problem'."
"Hey, least we aren't walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love @britneyspears... for all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Voice away angels this is your playground... can't phase us anymore. she is my focus. loving you," the Orange Is the New Black star continues.
Currently, Spears remains under a conservatorship, as she has been for the past 12-years. It remains to be seen if her father, Jamie Spears, will return to his role as conservator after he temporarily stepped down in Sept. 2019.
Nonetheless, followers of the #FreeBritney movement wish to see her living autonomously after over a decade under her father's control.
Lately, fans have expressed concern over Britney's apparent absence from social media. The pop star typically communicates with her fans and gives updates on her life through Instagram, but with the Britney Spears pop-up exhibition taking place, the mother-of-two has been unusually MIA and posting footage of fans instead of herself. The last Instagram post that appeared to be from Britney personally was on Jan. 31.
But, Britney might've just taken a break from social media to clear her mind of any negativity. In December, the singer asked people to be more kind and keep their comments to themselves. "Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things," she shared. "If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person!!! There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people!!!"
