Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy Turns 3! Take a Look at Their Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Every year, Hoda Kotb has the perfect Valentine: her daughter Haley Joy!

Today marks the little one's third birthday, also ringing in the third year of motherhood for the morning show host.

Back in Feb. 2017, we were thrilled when Kotb surprised us all by calling into the Today program to announce that she had adopted her first child.

As the producers showed a photo of the daytime personality holding her new baby, her longtime co-host Kathie Lee Giffordteared up and chimed in, "Hoda...you were made to be a mom."

We've gotten the opportunity to see the smiling toddler grow up thanks to Kotb frequently sharing moments with her daughter on social media.

Even cuter? This past April, Hayley Joy became a sister when Kotb adopted her second childHope Catherine, expanding her family with Joel Schiffman to four.

She and Schiffman also got engaged in November, adding another beautiful chapter to their fairytale story.

To celebrate Hayley Joy's birthday, we're looking back at the family's cutest photos together.

Photos

Today Show Family Album

Take a look below at the touching pictures!

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

I <3 NY

Hoda Kotb enjoys a day with her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine around New York City together.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

Queens of Halloween

Another Halloween in the books! Hoda and her first daughter spend their another Halloween together as their Sesame Street alter egos.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

Family Forever

The Today show momma spends time with her own mom (and Haley's grandma!) in this cute group shot on Halloween 2019.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

Party Time

The host shared this pic of her and her little one at a Sesame Street party in Oct. 2019.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

Suns Out, Funs Out

The daytime talk show host spends a day splashing around the beach in Aug. 2019.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

Gift for Mama

Haley Joy looks cute as a button celebrating her mom's 55th birthday this past August.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Kids

Instagram

Sweet Sister

"Look who is feeding Hope!" Kotb wrote on her Instagram in May 2019, showing off Haley feeding her newborn Hope.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Catherine Hope

Instagram

Friends for Life

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda's close friend and long-time former co-host at Today, met Hope in early May and they were all smiles all day.

Hoda Kotb, Kids, Family

Instagram

A Full House

In April, the 55-year-old host shared a photo of her full family for the first time on Instagram writing, "This is us xo."

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Kids, Haley Joy, Hope Catherine, First Photo of Hope

Instagram

Welcome Hope Catherine!

It's a girl! Hoda introduced Hope to the world after surprising her Today show family on-air revealing that she had secretly adopted her second child.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Birthday, Family

Instagram

Birthday Girl

On Valentine's Day, the TV host celebrated Haley's second birthday and shared on Instagram how she felt saying, "So much love today."

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Christmas

Instagram

Ho Ho Home

The beaming TV personality spent Christmas with her mother, sister and daughter.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Halloween

Instagram

Queen Bees

Haley celebrated her second Halloween by twinning with her mom in matching bee costumes.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

Instagram

Apple of Her Eye

In August of 2018, the mother-daughter duo spent an autumn day together picking apples.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Splashing Around

"I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful" she wrote on her 54th birthday.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Proud Mama

On Mother's Day, Today co-anchor Hoda posed with her one-year-old cutie, Haley, as she sported a cute tee with the word "mama."

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Mother's Day Duo

"Pre dawn photo shoots in bed are a blast," gushed the happy mom in a cute Insta selfie early on Mother's Day.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Sixtieth Surprise

On March 2018, the Oklahoma-native celebrated partner Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday with their baby girl and a homemade cake.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley

Instagram

Post-Olympic Bliss

"Home!!!!!" announced the TV host on Instagram after spending two weeks covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Pre-Olympics Shenanigans

The day before arriving in Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the TV personality had some fun with her little sweetheart and her USA beanie.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Football's Cutest Fan

Gooo Saints! Hoda and her little sport's fan cheered on the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Christmas Stripe Stars

"Santa we are ready!!!" the journalist wrote on this Christmas selfie with her mom, her partner and her little angel.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Turkey Time

On November 23, Hoda posed with her partner and her baby girl for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Hoppy Halloween!

For her first Halloween, Haley wore an adorable bunny costume as she enjoyed trick-or-treating in a stroller driven by her mom and her mom's long-term boyfriend.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley, Halloween

Instagram

Lil Pumpkin

On October 26, Hoda dressed Haley in a jack-o-lantern costume writing on Instagram, "I couldn't wait !!"

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Selfie Stick Pic

During a Labor Day weekend beach trip, Hoda snapped a selfie with six-month-old Haley and the rest of the family, including her mom (left), sister (top right) and brother (right).

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Bundle of Joy

The Today co-anchor was overjoyed to spend Labor Day weekend with her bundle of joy.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Today

NBC/Today

Today Show Debut

The three-month-old surprised her mama on on the Today Show for Mother's Day weekend in 2017, marking her debut television appearance.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Baby Carrier Cutie

"Just because," the new mom captioned this cute photo.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Loving Look

On April 18, 2017, the Today show host posted a selfie with her baby girl giving her the cutest look.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Latest News
Romantic Comedy Movie Tournament

Rom-Com Movie Tournament: And the Winner Is...

NYFW Recap: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Billy Porter & More

Jeff Probst Explains New Twists Before "Survivor: Winners at War"

How "Survivor" Has Changed for the Winners at War

2020 Oscars Nominee Queens: Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo & More

Romantic Comedy Movie Tournament

Rom-Com Movie Tournament: Top Three! Vote for Which Film Deserves the Title of Best Romantic Comedy Ever

Laura Dern, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Laura Dern Recycles Her Oscars After Party Dress For the 3rd Time

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Hoda Kotb , , VG , Birthdays , Kids
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.