Jussie Smollett Indicted Again One Year After Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett appears to be facing more legal troubles.

The Empire star was indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb on Tuesday in Chicago, the Cook County Clerk's Office confirmed via local ABC outlets. This legal update is in connection to Smollett's alleged attack in the city one year ago. According to a press release, "A Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime."

Back in Jan. 2019, Smollett claimed that, shortly after arriving in Chicago from New York City, he was walking when two offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders allegedly began to batter Smollett with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

However, the case later took a turn as Chicago Police Department's Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced in Feb. 2019 that Smollett "is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice." According to Guglielmi, the shift to suspect was "for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony)." He also added, "Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury."