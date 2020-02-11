Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Chooses Lisa Over BF James & His Reaction Is Exactly What You'd Expect

Where does Raquel Leviss' loyalty lie?

As Lisa Vanderpump's newest SURver, Raquel is finally at home among the Vanderpump Rules gang. However, as documented in Tuesday night's all-new episode, Raquel risked her place at SUR after ditching work to support boyfriend DJ James Kennedy's set at TomTom's Pride celebration.

However, Raquel never intended to miss her shift at the West Hollywood hot spot. In fact, the beauty queen turned reality star started her day by joining Lisa and the other staffers in the Pride parade.

So, how exactly did Raquel get led astray? Well, a very angry phone call from the "White Kanye West" may've had something to do with it.

"It's a big moment for me. It's Pride, it's TomTom and I'm back," the Los Angeles-based DJ explained in a confessional. "I want to do a great job and I want Raquel to see that."

For fans of Vanderpump Rules, you'll recall that James' history working for Lisa has been quite rocky. Although James has been hired and fired multiple times, he was most recently terminated for drunkenly body-shaming co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz.