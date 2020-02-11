Dove Cameron Teases Her and Thomas Doherty's NYC Valentine's Day Plans

Ah, young love.

On Monday, Dove Cameron caught up with E! News at the Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 show, where she dished about how she's going to spend Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty. This year, the couple of nearly three years will be celebrating the romantic holiday on the East Coast, which The Descendants star is over the moon about.

"Valentine's Day, I have to tell you, it's the best when it's in New York," she told E! News exclusively. "I feel like whenever I'm in New York over Valentine's Day, it's so romantic ‘cause the city just turns upside down for it. Like, there's roses everywhere. It's, like, where you want to be. So, we're gonna be here."

Still on the topic of her V-Day, Dove admitted that her beau hasn't shared everything they're going to be doing but knows it will be a very NYC weekend. "I actually think we're gonna go see a show and, like, we're gonna do the whole thing," she continued. "But yeah, I'm sure he has something planned."