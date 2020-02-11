Why Jennifer Aniston Thought She "Landed on Mars" After Moving to Los Angeles

There's no place like Los Angeles.

Sure, the weather is perfect almost 365 days of the year. And it's the only state where you have to add a "the" before mentioning which freeway you're driving on.

But in a new interview with close friend Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston is the first to admit that the move from New York to Los Angeles was an interesting one.

"This conversation of women supporting women is new, but I think we have been doing it for a long time. When I landed in Los Angeles at 20 years old and I fell into those girls who are still sitting around the table today, they were on a different path," Jennifer explained in Interview magazine. "I'd never had a circle of women who got together and talked forever. I was like, ‘God, these California people don't shut up. They talk about their feelings and cry in front of each other.' I said to myself, ‘Here I am, a girl who grew up in New York City, and now I find myself in Laurel Canyon, wearing a flowery dress and someone put a crystal around my neck and is burning sage around my head. I have landed on Mars.'"