Timothée Chalamet Is Naked In New The French Dispatch Poster and the Internet Is Thirsty

It's the moment the internet has been waiting for...sort of.

Timothée Chalamet's latest project The French Dispatch is coming to a screen near you this year. On Tuesday, Searchlight Pictures released the first poster for the new Wes Anderson film in anticipation of the trailer's release on Wednesday. The poster features drawings of the film's cast, and it has fans talking about Chalamet's portion.

On the poster, Chalamet is featured in a bathtub naked with just a notepad and his thoughts. While of course it's only a animated figure of the young star, and we don't have much details of the film to go off of since most Anderson films are kept under tight lock and key, but that didn't stop many fans from getting a little too excited about the Oscsar nominee's latest film.

In fact, some might say that when it came to the suspense of the movie, fans have absolutely no chill.