Your Favorite Top Chef Contestants Are Back in New All Stars: L.A. Trailer!

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 8:47 AM
The new trailer for Top Chef All Stars L.A. has us salivating!
Bravo just released a first look at the new season of their award-winning cooking competition series and we couldn't be happier to see all the familiar faces ready to compete at another chance to win the title of Top Chef.
The all stars season brings back past contestants Jamie Lynch (season 14), Melissa King (season 12), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Angelo Sosa (season 7 and the All Stars season 8), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Eric Adjepong (season 16), Jennifer Caroll (season 6, returned for the season 8 All Stars and in Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6), Stepanie Cmar (season 11), Lee Anne Wong (season 1 and Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Joe Sasto (season 15), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Brian Malarkey (season 3) and Gregory Gourdet (season 12) competing for the largest prize in Top Chef history: a whopping $250,000!
Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau and Danny Trejo are just some of the celeb guest judges you can expect to see on the new season. And of course, fan-favorite judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will all be back to put the contestants through the ringer at the judges table.
The exciting trailer sees the contestants competing at many famous L.A. landmarks, including the Getty Museum, Disney Hall and the Griffith Observatory. And for the finale episodes, the series will travel to Italy for their first time ever.
"Just because they've done this before, doesn't mean they know what's coming," Lakshmi says in the video.
See all the exciting things in store for Top Chef All Stars L.A. when the new season premieres Thursday, Mar. 19 at 10 p.m. in the clip above!
Scroll down to get reacquainted with the returning contestants.
Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.
Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.
Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.
Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.
Nini is a veteran of season 16.
Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.
Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
Bryan competed in season six of the show.
Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.
Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.
Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season.
Karen was on season 13 of Top Chef.
Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.
Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.
