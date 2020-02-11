Watch the Backstreet Boys Help a Man Pull off the Sweetest Surprise Proposal on Live TV

Quit playing games with our hearts!

On Tuesday, one lucky man's proposal was made larger than life thanks to the Backstreet Boys. During their visit to Good Morning America, ‘90s heartthrobs Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough treated one lucky audience member, who was actually sporting an old school BSB concert tee, to a romantic a capella performance of their song "I'll Never Break Your Heart." But, little did she know, their sweet serenade was actually part of her soon-to-be fiancé's epic plan to propose to her.

Leading the girl from her seat to the end of the Valentine's Day-themed stage, the Backstreet Boys continued their swoon-worthy performance while her boyfriend waited in the wings to pop the question. As the famous boybanders wrapped up their throwback ballad, the fan's partner emerged from backstage and got down on one knee to ask her an important question.