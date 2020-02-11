Noah Centineo Says There Weren't Many Drugs He "Wouldn't Do" Before Getting Sober

Noah Centineo has been sober for two years. While he's been open about that in the past, he's just shared more details about his decision to get sober.

In a cover interview for the Harper's Bazaar men's digital issue, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star opened up about his sobriety, the future of his acting career and his role as real-life boyfriend to Instagram star Alexis Ren.

The 23-year-old actor has been sober since the day before his 21st birthday. Before then, he told the outlet he would frequently take Molly with his friends and try to "get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."

As he shared of his past drug use, "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."

That dark time started when he was around 17 years old and still trying to make it in the industry.