Noah Centineo Says There Weren't Many Drugs He "Wouldn't Do" Before Getting Sober

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 7:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Noah Centineo, Harper's Bazaar 2020

Thomas Whiteside

Noah Centineo has been sober for two years. While he's been open about that in the past, he's just shared more details about his decision to get sober.

In a cover interview for the Harper's Bazaar men's digital issue, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star opened up about his sobriety, the future of his acting career and his role as real-life boyfriend to Instagram star Alexis Ren.

The 23-year-old actor has been sober since the day before his 21st birthday. Before then, he told the outlet he would frequently take Molly with his friends and try to "get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."

As he shared of his past drug use, "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."

That dark time started when he was around 17 years old and still trying to make it in the industry.

Watch

Jordan Fisher Explains Bromance With Noah Centineo

Now, he has certainly made it, but he's still trying to figure out what fame and celebrity will mean for his life in the long-run.

"It's more of a blessing than a curse," he said of the sudden fame the Netflix rom-com gave him. (The outlet noted that before To All The Boys, he had less than 1 million Instagram followers. After the movie dropped, he jumped to 13 million. Now he has 17.6 million.)

As he continued, "But ask me again in five years when maybe I'm boxed into it and can't get out. If that's my path, I might have a different answer for you, but at this point in time, I'm trying to enjoy every single moment of it."

Noah Centineo, Harpers Bazaar 2020

Thomas Whiteside

A part of his life that's newly in the public eye is his 10-month relationship with Ren. Centineo shared his first photo with his girlfriend on Instagram on Jan. 14. It was an adorable selfie of the two chilling in a pool, with the 22-year-old model licking her boyfriend's cheek. In his caption, he dropped the L word.

"My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost," he wrote. "I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous. love you baby." Cue the sobbing of his doting fans.

The star revealed in his interview that he and Ren met on a hike with mutual friends and discovered they had a lot in common. Now they're in love and in a happily monogamous relationship.

As he shared, "She's very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too."

While his fans, no doubt, are heartbroken that their beloved heartthrob is no longer single, Centineo said he's not too worried about controlling his public persona. To that end, he won't stop himself from taking on projects that don't fit the "adorable" image given to him by To All The Boys, Charlie's Angels and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

"I don't really care how people find me or why they like me," he said. "If I can maybe help them in some way through them discovering me, that makes it worth it. I found that's the only thing that really matters is how you make people feel."

You can check out Centineo's full interview in the Harper's Bazaar men's issue.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify In Rape Trial As Defense Rests Its Case

Lili Reinhart, Variety's Power of Young Hollywood 2018

What Lili Reinhart Learned After Speaking Out About Her Sexual Assault

Kim Kardashian, North West

Why Kim Kardashian Thought She Had a Miscarriage During North West Pregnancy

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Net-a-Porter & More

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Niece Is Most Fashionable

Timothée Chalamet, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Timothée Chalamet Is Naked In New The French Dispatch Poster and the Internet Is Thirsty

The Conners

The Conners Live Episode and a Brief History of the TV Stunt

TAGS/ Drugs , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.