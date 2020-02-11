Emily Blunt Recalls "Never" Being Able to Say Her Own Name Due to Severe Stutter

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 5:00 AM

Emily Blunt, Marie Claire

Denise Hewitt/Red Hook Labs

Emily Blunt is opening up about the challenges she experienced growing up. 

In her latest interview with Marie Claire for the March cover story, the 36-year-old actress discusses everything from living in Brooklyn, the upcoming premiere of A Quiet Place sequel and the impact her speech impedient has had on her life since a young age. 

The mother-of-two shared an anecdote on how acting in grade school helped her normalize her stutter and not let it get the best of her or hold her back from new experiences.

She tells the publication that when she was 12-years-old, a teacher once encouraged her to act in the school play despite her insecurities about her stutter, "and that was very liberating for me as a kid. Suddenly, I had fluency." 

Blunt also spoke about the misconceptions and lack of information surrounding the speech impediment, "Stutters don't feel misunderstood. It's not psychological. It's not that you're nervous, it's not that you're insecure, it's not that you can't read, it's not that you don't know what you want to say. It's neurological, it's genetic, it's biological. It's not your fault."

Emily Blunt's Best Roles

The Edge of Tomorrow actress also shared that overcoming her stutter has made her and her children more empathetic people, citing that she encourages her children to be kind to everyone they come across no matter what. 

"I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know?" Blunt explained. "Making mistakes or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It's how you learn and it's how you grow. When you go through something like that, you establish a real sense of kindness. And you've got to be kind to yourself and you're going to be kind to other people." 

Blunt is mother to 5-year-old Hazel Krasinski and 3-year-old Violet Krasinski

During her interview, Blunt also shared that she's excited for A Quiet Place II hitting theaters on March 20. 

Directed and produced by her husband John Krasinski, who also starred in the first film, the sequel will follow the Abbot family facing new challenges as they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound aren't the only threats that lurk among them. 

"What I love is, it has deeper themes of how far you'd go to protect your family," Blunt said in regards to the film. "That idea of releasing your children out into the big bad to protect them and what all parents feel." 

You can read the full interview with Marie Claire here.

