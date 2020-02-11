This Harley Quinn Mayhem Merch Is the Answer to Your Preyers

by Emily Spain | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 4:00 AM

Supervillain Harley Quinn is back on the big screen, but this time she (and her iconic style) is front and center!

DC Comic's newest spin-off Birds of Prey, the sequel to Suicide Squad, is all about the Joker's ex-girlfriend. In the film, Harley, played by Margot Robbie, is on the run from a slew of bad guys who want her dead. However, she fights back with an equally stylish girl gang.

Even with all the film's action and nail-biting scenes, Harley's clothing, makeup and hair are the true scene-stealers. Let's not forget her iconic outfit in Suicide Squad inspired the masses to dress up as her for Halloween in year's past.

In honor of Birds of Prey playing in theaters, scroll below to check out the products that will help you channel your inner Harley Quinn!

Billie Valentine Three Strand Herringbone Bracelet

Billie Valentine's Birds of Prey collection will help you up your accessory game even when fighting off the bad guys.

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$64 Nordstrom
Smashbox x Birds of Prey Lipstick

Get Harley Quinn's signature red pout with the True Red shade.

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$24 Smashbox
Birds Of Prey Harley Quinn Caution Tape Handbag

Harley would definitely carry this eclectic handbag with her wherever she goes.

E-Commerce: Harley Quinn Gift Guide
$50 DC
Birds of Prey Limited Edition Nail Polish set

We think Harley would mix and match all three shades: Mind Over Mayhem, Freaking Fantabulous and Emancipate This.

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$28 ORLY
Her Universe DC Comics Birds of Prey Overalls

These overalls are a near-identical dupe of the style Margot Robbie wears in the film.  

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$85
$68 Hot Topic
Her Universe DC Comics Birds of Prey Hi-Rise Shorts

Another HQ-inspired dupe! In the movie, Harley pairs these shorts with a caution tape jacket.

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$39
$31 Hot Topic
Petite Herringbone & Lox Duo Two-Strand Layered Necklace

This chic necklace is a staple piece for any wardrobe. 

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$75 Nordstrom
Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Crew Socks Set

These socks are a chic way to show off your love for Harley Quinn.

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$10 FYE
Harley Quinn Women's Warning T-Shirt

Wear this graphic tee on its own or pair with a leather jacket for a Harley-approved look. 

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$22 FYE
Her Universe DC Comics Harley Quinn Black & Red Star Sweater

This chic sweater would definitely get you through the cold winter months in Gotham.

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$65
$46 Torrid
Her Universe DC Comics Harley Quinn Longline Kimono

After her break-up with the Joker, this would be a perfect piece for Harley to wear to a GNO with the Huntress.

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$79
$55 Torrid
Funko Pop! Harley Quinn Black Mask Club

Spice up your desk with Harley Quinn!

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$12
$10 FYE
Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Headband

Now you can get Harley Quinn's signature locks without a salon!

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$20 Amazon
Birds of Prey Earrings (5-Pack)

A new pair of HQ-approved earrings for every day of the work week!

Ecomm: Harley Quinn Inspired Fashion and Beauty Gifts
$20 Amazon

If you love movies, chances are you love Frozen 2. Shop 20+ magical items for the princess in your life now.

Birds of Prey is in theatres now.

