EXCLUSIVE!

Queer Eye Star Bobby Berk Reveals His Personal Connection to Brad Pitt

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 2:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's not a red carpet without an appearance from Queer Eye

On Sunday night, most of the men from Queer Eye made an appearance together at a Hollywood event celebrating the 2020 OscarsBobby BerkAntoni PorowskiTan France and Jonathan Van Ness rocked the red carpet and stopped to chat with E! News about the exciting night ahead. "Healthy boundaries for getting dressed, but than zero boundaries when we're all together. That's usually our protocol," Porowski dished about their technique for getting ready for big events

When it came down to who they were all rooting for when it came to the big awards, Berk shared an interesting tidbit with the world about his relationship to Oscar winner Brad Pitt. "Brad, of course," Berk shared about who he was rooting for. "He's from my same high school in Missouri."

Turns out, before they were both major Hollywood talent, they were just students at Kickapoo High School in Missouri. It's a small world after all! 

Watch

Bobby Berk - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

As for who the other fellows of the Fab Five were rooting for, Van Ness may have had the nicest answer. "I just want everyone to win," he shared. "I'm happy for everyone." Nice or not, it didn't stop his co-star Porowski from poking a little fun at his sweet response. "Yes, maybe it will be the first time everybody wins. I like that. I like that," he joked.

Little did Van Ness know, he would actually turn out to be a fortune teller. He finally let E! News know who he was rooting for, and turns out he was right on the money. "I mean obviously if I was a betting person I would say that Joaquin Phoenix is going to take it home tonight for Best Actor, but I'm excited for everyone to win," Van Ness revealed.  

He should have taken that bet! 

Trending Stories

Latest News

"Queer Eye" Cast Praises Cynthia Erivo & "Parasite"

Adele

Adele Wins for Best Surprise Guest at 2020 Oscars After-Parties

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Look More in Love Than Ever Celebrating His Oscars Win

Blac Chyna, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

How Blac Chyna Scored a Ticket to the 2020 Oscars

Cameron Boyce, Radio Disney Awards

Why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Were Missing From 2020 Oscars In Memoriam Segment

Zanna Roberts Rassi's 2020 Oscars Fashion Scorecard

E-Comm: Idina Menzel, Oscars Beauty Breakdown

Let It Glow With Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Beauty Look

TAGS/ Brad Pitt , 2020 Oscars , Movies , Queer Eye , Netflix , Reality TV , Oscars , Red Carpet , Interviews , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.